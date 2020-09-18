R. Lynch, 86, of Anson, Maine formally of Roslindale, Massachusetts (40+ years) passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 in Skowhegan, Maine.
She was born on November 13, 1933 a daughter of Irvin Ellis and Margaret "Burns" Ellis in Boston, Massachusetts.
Helen is survived by her son's Dennis D Lynch of Foxboro,Ma, Thomas C. Lynch of Stoughton, Ma and George S. Lynch of Roslindale, Ma, her three daughter's Deborah A. Lynch of Roslindale, Ma, Theresa M. Lynch of Medfield,Ma and Nancy J. Lynch of Anson, Me. and her 17 grandchildren that she adored.
She is predeceased by her parents, husband of 55 years John P. Lynch and two son's John P. Lynch and Kenneth M Lynch.
A funeral Mass will be held at the Sacred Heart Church in Roslindale, Ma at 11am on Monday, September 21, 2020 in the lower chapel. Followed by interment at Brookdale Cemetery in Dedham, Ma.
