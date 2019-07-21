Boston Herald Notices
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
7:30 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Helen (Meyer) Wall Notice
of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on July 19, 2019 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Helen was the daughter of predeceased Helen (Otis) Meyer and father Fred W. and Elizabeth "Betty" Meyer. Beloved wife of the late George Wall whom she shared 27 years of marriage. Loving mother of Kimberlee Wall of Boston, David Wall of Winthrop, Mark Wall of Revere, Amanda Conway and her husband Jack of East Boston, and the late Carolyn Cierri and Michael Wall. Dear sister of Jeannette Meyer and her partner William Stocker of Swampscott, Carol Evans and her husband John "Jay" of Quincy, and Fred Meyer and his wife Laurie of Dennis, MA. Adored grandmother of ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild and 2 grand puppies, Tobi and Remy. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Helen by gathering at Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE on Monday, July 22, from 4:00PM. to 8:00PM with a service beginning at 7:30PM in our Chapel of the Resurrection. For online guestbook & directions please visit www.vazzafunereals.com

Published in Boston Herald on July 21, 2019
