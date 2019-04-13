Boston Herald Notices
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
(617) 325-7300
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Henry A. Aragones Notice
of Roslindale formerly of Brighton. April 7 2019, he left us surrounded by love. Beloved son of Norma and the late Dean Aragones of Roslindale. Dearest Husband of Rosemary Aragones of Brighton. Cherished father of Justin Sheridan and his wife Tina of Marlborough, Tara Penta and her husband Jeff of Waltham, and Samantha Aragones and Bryanna Nigro of Watertown. Brother of Esperanza and Dean Aragones of Roslindale and the late Edison Aragones of Hyde Park. Loving grandfather to Jeffrey Jr, Justin Jr, Leah, Mikayla, Jazzlynn, Taryn, Tiffani, Milania, and Jayce. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held and concluded on Monday, April 15 2019 at the Joseph Russo Funeral Home at 814 American Legion Highway, Hyde Park from 10AM-12PM. We take comfort in knowing that Henry is surrounded by light, free from the struggle. We would have given anything for him to experience that freedom in this lifetime. Our grief over losing him is infinite. And now so is he. http://www.lastingmemories.com/henry-a-aragones
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
