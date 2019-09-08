|
of South Boston, Sept. 4, 2019. Beloved Husband of the late Ann M. (McDonough). Devoted Father of Michael P. Henry, James E. and Eileen Henry all of South Boston and Mary T. O'Connell and Her Husband Edward of Newburyport and the late John J. Henry. Brother of the late Marilyn T. Catron Robert J. Henry and Patricia A. Jaffarian. Dear Grandfather of Brittany A. Henry and Joseph R. O'Connell. Son of the late Mary E. (Keeley) and Edmund P. Henry Sr. Also survived by many Nieces and Nephews. Memorial visitation in the Wm. F. Spencer Funeral Home, 575 E. Broadway (at Hst.) South Boston on Tuesday from 4 - 6:30 PM. Prayer Service at 6:30. Relatives and Friends kindly invited. Late Army veteran of the Korean war. Late employee Boston Edison for over 40 years. In lieu of Flowers please make donation's to the , 370 7th Ave., Suite #1802 NY.NY.10001 www.spencerfuneralservice.com
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 8, 2019