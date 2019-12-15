|
of Hanson, formally of Dorchester, passed away suddenly on December 4th. Beloved son of the late Henry J. & Beatrice (Phillips) Dunphy.
Loving brother of Barbara Courtney, Lynda Dunphy, Catherine Kehoe, the late Thomas Dunphy, Deborah Golden and Patricia Haynes, also survived by loving nieces & nephews and by six great-nieces & nephews. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, December 21, at 10:00 AM, at St. Ambrose Church, 240 Adams Street, in Dorchester. Friends and relatives invited to attend. Burial will be private.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 15, 2019