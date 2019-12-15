Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
240 Adams Street,
Dorchester, MA
Henry J. Dunphy Jr. Notice
of Hanson, formally of Dorchester, passed away suddenly on December 4th. Beloved son of the late Henry J. & Beatrice (Phillips) Dunphy.

Loving brother of Barbara Courtney, Lynda Dunphy, Catherine Kehoe, the late Thomas Dunphy, Deborah Golden and Patricia Haynes, also survived by loving nieces & nephews and by six great-nieces & nephews. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, December 21, at 10:00 AM, at St. Ambrose Church, 240 Adams Street, in Dorchester. Friends and relatives invited to attend. Burial will be private.



View the online memorial for Henry J., Dunphy Jr.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
