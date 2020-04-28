|
84, of Vernon, CT and formerly of Somerville, MA, beloved husband of 51 years to the late Lois (Spindler) McFarland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Clermont, FL. Born in Somerville, the son of the late Henry and S.Irene (Pike) McFarland. He was a graduate of Somerville Trade School. Henry proudly served his country in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, Henry was an electrician for 25 years at Mt. Auburn Hospital. After his retirement, he was a crossing guard for the City of Somerville. He was a member of the American Legion, Post #14 in Vernon, and was a former member of the Concord Rod and Gun Club, and a former member/instructor for the Massachusetts Rifle Association. Henry enjoyed spending time with his family,being outdoors, hunting and fishingand was avid New England Patriots fan. He is survived his children, Joseph McFarland and his wife Allison of Vernon, CT Sharon Noetzel of Vernon, CT and Debbie Guinane and her husband John of Clermont, FL; five grandchildren, Joseph McFarland Jr., Robert and Eric Noetzel, Jessica and SheanGuinane; a great-grandson, Aidan Guinane; his sister, Jennette Cronin of West Warwick, RI., Sister-in-law Grace Spindler of Somerville, MA., Brother-in-Law Donald Spindler of West Springfield, MA and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial are private. To view services online, go to http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/42772201 at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 or at any time in the next 90 days thereafter. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cornerstone Hospice (cornerstonehospice.org) in Clermont, FL. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 28, 2020