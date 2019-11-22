|
|
age 73, of Boston, November 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia Owens. Loving brother of Ret. Senator Bill Owens, Roberta Owens-Jones, Ret. State Rep. Shirley Owens-Hicks and Nikki Furrow. Proud member of the Prince Hall Grand Lodge and the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity for 40+ years. He is also survived by a host of family and friends. Funeral Monday 11AM at Prince Hall Grand Lodge 24 Washington St. Dorchester. Visiting with the family Monday 10AM at Prince Hall Grand Lodge. Interment at St. Michael Cemetery in Roslindale. To post a sympathy message visit www. DavisofBoston.com.
View the online memorial for Henry L., Owens
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 22, 2019