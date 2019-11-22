Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince Hall Grand Lodge
24 Washington St.
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince Hall Grand Lodge
24 Washington St.
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry L. Owens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry L. Owens Notice
age 73, of Boston, November 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia Owens. Loving brother of Ret. Senator Bill Owens, Roberta Owens-Jones, Ret. State Rep. Shirley Owens-Hicks and Nikki Furrow. Proud member of the Prince Hall Grand Lodge and the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity for 40+ years. He is also survived by a host of family and friends. Funeral Monday 11AM at Prince Hall Grand Lodge 24 Washington St. Dorchester. Visiting with the family Monday 10AM at Prince Hall Grand Lodge. Interment at St. Michael Cemetery in Roslindale. To post a sympathy message visit www. DavisofBoston.com.



View the online memorial for Henry L., Owens
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -