McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Centre Congregational Church
5 Summer St.
Lynnfield , MA
View Map
Flickinger Henry S. of Lynnfield and Chatham, formerly of Stoneham, Feb 13. Beloved husband of Sally M. (Flanagan) Flickinger. Loving father of Henry S. “Hank” Flickinger, Jr. and his wife Bridget of Lyme, NH, Holly Marker Flickinger Weiss of Doylestown, PA, Richard “Sandy” Flickinger and his wife Sarah Anne of Magnolia, MA, and Susan Beth Flickinger O’Leary and her husband Robert O’Leary of Hudson, NH. Cherished grandfather of Sarah, Michael, Andrew, Cole, Theresa, Blake, Broock, Paige, Cormac, Colbi, Zaira, Zailyn, Keely, Patrick, and William. Funeral Service in the Centre Congregational Church, 5 Summer St., Lynnfield on Tuesday at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday from 4-7pm. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter, 685 Canton St., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
