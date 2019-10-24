|
of Winchester on October 20, 2019. Beloved son of the late Dorothy (Fatalo) & Henry T. Murray. Loving brother of Joanne & her husband Edward Stachelski of Plymouth, Ellen & her husband the late John Conway of Somerville, Barbara & her husband the late Robert Hardy of North Reading, Paul & his wife Lucille Murray of Winchester, Nancy Murray Amenkowicz of Arlington & Virginia & her husband Dennis Killeen of Arlington.
Henry was a graduate of Somerville High in 1962 and U Mass Amherst in 1967. He served in the US Army from 1967 through 1969. Following his discharge, he returned to Somerville and began a 30 year career serving Somerville Youth as a Probation Officer at the Somerville District Court.
Hank was the devoted uncle of 18 nieces and nephews, 31 great-nieces and nephews and two great-great-nephews.
"Unks" as he was affectionately called will be dearly missed. He was an avid reader, known for his generosity, intelligence, and sense of humor.
In lieu of flowers donations made be made in his memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, P.O. Box 97372, Washington DC 20090. A funeral will be held from the Lane Funeral Home 760 Main St. (Rte. 38) WINCHESTER on Thursday October 24th at 9am. Followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Eulalia Church 50 Ridge St. Winchester at 10 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday 5 thru 8pm. Interment Oak Grove Cemetery Medford. Late US Army Veteran. For online condolences please visit wwwlanefuneral.com
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 24, 2019