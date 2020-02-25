Boston Herald Notices
Riley Funeral Home
171 Humboldt Ave (Roxbury)
Dorchester, MA 02121
(617) 427-5625
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Mt. Olive Kingdom Builders Center
234 Norfolk St
Dorchester Center, MA
18, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Mattapan, MA. He was born on November 17, 2001 at Brigham & Women's Hospital to Hilton Abdul Clark & Melissa MacArthur Clark. He was particularly known for his love of football and played for the Mattapan Patriots and Dorchester Eagles. Hilton's beautiful soul and legacy will continue to live on through his unborn child. Funeral services will be held on February 26, 2020 at 10am at Mt. Olive Kingdom Builders Center, 234 Norfolk St. Dorchester Center, MA 02124.

Interment: Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale, MA

In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly requests contributions be made to 'Seeds of Love for Hilton's Baby-To-Be' at www.gofundme.com. Keyword: Hilton Clark.

For online Condolences Visit: www.rileyantoinefuneralhome.com



Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 25, 2020
