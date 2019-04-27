|
92, of Randolph passed on April 24, 2019.Wife of the late James Feeley Jr. Mother of James Feeley III of Wareham, Robert Feeley of VT, Steven Feeley of Weymouth, Jeannette Feeley of Randolph and Edward Sullivan and many other foster children. Grandmother of 11 and great- grandmother of 15. Gillette retiree. Visitation from 2 -5 p.m. on Sunday, April 28th from the McHoul Family Funeral Home, 354 Adams Street, Dorchester. Graveside service at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29th in Manomet Cemetery, 102 Samoset St, Plymouth, MA.Directions and on-line guest book at www.mchoulfh.com McHoul Family Funeral Home 617-282-1409 http://www.lastingmemories.com/hona-feeley
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 27, 2019