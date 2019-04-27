Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McHoul Funeral Home
354 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
(617) 282-1409
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home
354 Adams Street
Dorchester, MA 02122
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Manomet Cemetery
102 Samoset St
Plymouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hona FEELEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hona FEELEY

Notice Condolences Flowers

Hona FEELEY Notice
92, of Randolph passed on April 24, 2019.Wife of the late James Feeley Jr. Mother of James Feeley III of Wareham, Robert Feeley of VT, Steven Feeley of Weymouth, Jeannette Feeley of Randolph and Edward Sullivan and many other foster children. Grandmother of 11 and great- grandmother of 15. Gillette retiree. Visitation from 2 -5 p.m. on Sunday, April 28th from the McHoul Family Funeral Home, 354 Adams Street, Dorchester. Graveside service at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 29th in Manomet Cemetery, 102 Samoset St, Plymouth, MA.Directions and on-line guest book at www.mchoulfh.com McHoul Family Funeral Home 617-282-1409 http://www.lastingmemories.com/hona-feeley
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now