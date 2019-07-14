|
of W. Roxbury, MA, formerly of Roxbury and Dorchester, surrounded by family passed on July 11, 2019. Son of the late Charles and Marguerite (DeForest) Shearer. Devoted husband of Mildred (Toomer) Shearer. Cherished father of Carmen (Warren) Mulhern, Carol (Joseph) Shearer-Best and Haji (Jasmin) Shearer. Also survived by sisters, Dolores (Frank) Nichols, Ruth Shearer, sister-in-law, Shirley Toomer, five grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a visiting with Family, on Wednesday, July 17, from 6 – 8 pm at the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Highway, Roslindale. Funeral Services, Thursday, July 18, at 10 am at the United House of Prayer, 206 Seaver Street, Dorchester. The Committal will be in Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Concerned Black Men of Massachusetts, 136 Warren Street, Roxbury MA 02119 for the Horace Shearer Memorial Youth Fishing Trip.Directions and Guest Book available at josephrussofuneralhome.com
Published in Boston Herald on July 14, 2019