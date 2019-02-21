|
age 76, of Brockton passed away February 19th. Beloved husband of Diane F. (Greene) of Brockton. Loving father of Laurine Kast & her husband Guy of Stoughton , Matthew Hollis of Wakefield, and the late Scott Hollis. He was the loving grandfather of Thomas and Cameron Kast of Stoughton. Brother of Nancy Fleming & her husband Bill of Braintree, William Hollis and his husband John Kramer of Boston, and the late Elaine Chiocchio and Dorothy Hollis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home 455 Washington St. Canton Saturday morning from 9:30 to 11:15. Followed by a Funeral service at 11:15 am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park. For complete obituary & to sign guest book see: dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/howard-a-jr-hollis
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 21, 2019