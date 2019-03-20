|
of Woburn. March 18. Husband of the late Lucy (Pereztian) Critchett. Father of Deborah L. Dalis and husband Derek of Woburn. Brother of Connie Sudduth of CA and the late Chester Critchett. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., Stoneham on Friday from 4-8pm. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Saturday at 10am. Interment, Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. Memorial contributions may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215. For obit/directions/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/howard-m-critchett-jr
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 20, 2019