Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald - Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main St.
Stoneham , MA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
McDonald - Finnegan Funeral Home
322 Main St.
Stoneham, MA
Howard M. Critchett Jr.


1933 - 2019
Howard M. Critchett Jr. Notice
of Woburn. March 18. Husband of the late Lucy (Pereztian) Critchett. Father of Deborah L. Dalis and husband Derek of Woburn. Brother of Connie Sudduth of CA and the late Chester Critchett. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald-Finnegan Funeral Home, 322 Main St., Stoneham on Friday from 4-8pm. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Saturday at 10am. Interment, Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. Memorial contributions may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215. For obit/directions/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/howard-m-critchett-jr
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
