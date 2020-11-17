Howie I never thought this moment would come when I had to say goodbye. I will always remember when my mom died on Feb 14th, 1978 when you walked into my dad's home and hugged him and said Mr. Brogna everything will be ok and remember I will always be here for you and your family sense then Howie never left my family a true respected man. I will miss the talk's we had and my son will miss the young man talk's you would have with him and tell him he's a well respected young man.I love you Howie I will be there for my sister always. You will always have a place in my heart and and in Patrick's to. Until we meet again on the otherside RIP Brother-n- law and Uncle.

Donna Brogna

