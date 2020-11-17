1/1
Howard T. "Howie" Winter
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Winter, Howard T. "Howie" - Of Millbury, formerly of Somerville, passed away on November 12, 2020. Loving husband of Ellen T. (Brogna) Winter. Beloved son of the late William and Helen Winter. He is survived by 3 daughters, pre-deceased by 2 sons and 3 brothers. Also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was also blessed with many loving friends. Howie loved his wife, politics, his service in the Marine Corps., and a good argument. Funeral Procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville, Tuesday morning at 9:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Clement Church, Somerville at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends invited. Calling hours Monday 4:00-7:00 pm. All visitors must wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. Please enter the front entrance of the building, pay your respects and exit out the back door, thank you.Interment Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Proud veteran US Marine Corps., WWII



View the online memorial for Howard T. "Howie" WINTER


Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
NOV
17
Funeral
09:30 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Clement Church
Funeral services provided by
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
Memories & Condolences
November 16, 2020
My sincere condolences to Howie’s family on the loss of a man who was a good friend to my Dad, Sid Tildsley. I can only picture their reunion as a happy one. May you Rest In Peace.
Deb Verrier
Acquaintance
November 16, 2020
Howie, it was my pleasure to call you a friend. It was great to visit you at home over the past couple months giving me the opportunity to see you one more time. I will never forget when you came to my birthday party you brought me that beautiful watch. May God embrace you when you arrive.
Clark I Heighton
Family
November 16, 2020
Howie you were such a cherished friend to me for so many years.

You have been such strong figure in my life as well as Ellen, when not many people stood by me and thought they had to choose a side you stood by me with your friendship and loyalty and I never forgot it.

Those are the things you never forget and have much gratitude still 40 years later.

I am going to miss seeing you, much love Yvonne
YVONNE RACICOT
Friend
November 16, 2020
The McAuley children would like to send our condolences to Howie’s family.
Howie’s brother Bill was our Uncle (married to Helen McAuley, who was my Father Jim’s sister), so we knew him from extended family events. The Howie we remember was a gentleman and always kind to us.
We’re very sorry to hear of his passing. Rest In Peace.
Patricia McKenna
November 16, 2020
R.I.P Marine !!Bobby
Bobby Oneil
Friend
November 16, 2020
I met Howie for the first time in 1970 when I had just come out of the army. My Brother David introduced us. He was a great guy very personable easy to talk to. I had seen him many times over the last 50 years and he's always been the same always Pleasant and a gentleman. May you rest in peace Howie. Larry toppi
Larry Copy
Friend
November 16, 2020
Howie, words cannot describe my feelings for you, It is like losing a brother. No one could ever replace you and you will remain in my heart forever. Goodbye For now my dear dear friend, I pray we will meet again. May Go bless your soul.
John Gagliardi
Friend
November 16, 2020
Ellen so sorry for your loss my prayers go out to you and your family. I was very fortunate to become friends with you and Howie and I will miss him very much.God bless you and all the family your a dear friend to me
Michael Trotto
Friend
November 15, 2020
Uncle howie , words don’t describe how much we will miss especially Lilttle roger you were amazing to him and my family and it will never be forgotten how much love you and auntie Ellen gave us I will continue to watch over her and make sure she is taken care of as you did when u were here Rest In Peace to an amazing MAN until we meet again
Crystal Batista
Family
November 15, 2020
RIP Howie :( You were always so helpful and kind when you were my landlord. You made sure to come find me and the kids after me moved out and showed them how much of a good man you were!!! Thoughts and prayers to the family
LORIE J
Acquaintance
November 15, 2020
To the families and friends we are very sorry for the loss of a great man and United States Marine Corps Veteran
My Dad had the pleasure of Serving our Country along side with Mr Winter as a brother Marine. Simper Fi
Tim H
Acquaintance
November 15, 2020
Howie was always a Gentleman, Generous and providing for People in the City of Somerville who were less fortunate and needed Help. And That's they way We will always remember Him. Our sincere condolences to His Daughters And His Wife,
Jo-Ann And Susan Fontano
Friend
November 15, 2020
My beloved Uncle Howie I will miss you more than you could ever imagine. Thank you for all your endless support! You meant so much to me and it was always a pleasure seeing. Just know I will continue to work hard for you and make you even more proud! I love you so much! Until we meet again! Xoxo
Kyla Ferraz
Family
November 15, 2020
He will be missed for sure had the Pleasure of meeting Howie many years ago they don’t make men like him anymore
Rest In Peace my friend
Tom Pass
Friend
November 15, 2020
Uncle Beeb,
We go way back. Remembering you , as a kind, loving and caring man, and actually quite funny. You always had a smile on your face. You always made sure that we had what we needed. Spending time with the kids and loving all of us. You are going to be missed.
All my Love,
Darlene
Darlene Kline
Family
November 15, 2020
Ellen and family, please accept the heartfelt condolences of my family and I. Howie, thank you for your service to our great country, your part in keeping the city we all love so much safe, and all the memories and friendship back in the day, and for being you. 110% stand up American man. God bless you and may you rest in peace.
Larry Conti
Friend
November 14, 2020
I will always remember your kindness to Ricky and me. We loved you very much. You stayed a true friend until the end. Your friend Elaine
Elaine Sperlinga
Friend
November 14, 2020
As my father’s daughter, I am sending condolences to the Winter family. I will always remember Mr. Winter as a perfect gentleman and a great family friend. He and my father were good friends. I thank you for some great memories and lessons. May your light shine in Heaven as it did on earth. Peace, love, and Family.
God Speed,
Sheryl Moretti
Sheryl Moretti
Friend
November 14, 2020
Ellen, so sorry for your loss! There are no words for me to say to take away the pain, but know Howie has been called home in Gods arms sending prayers to the Winters family, much Love, From Tricia Cammarata (Brosnan)
Patricia Cammarata
Friend
November 14, 2020
Ellen I'm so sorry for your loss.
RIP Howie, you will be miss by many
Donna Analetto
Friend
November 14, 2020
R.I.P Howie Winter! —You will definitely be missed by so many. I’ve literally never heard anyone say a bad thing about you.
I Just wish I had gotten a chance to get to know you better, from what I’ve heard I definitely missed out. Your loyalty and selflessness is something people should learn from and envy. Thank you for all that you've done for my little family to be possible today. Mario wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you, which means my son Angelo wouldn’t be here today either, and for that I will always be grateful for you. The man, the myth, the legend! Rest In the sweetest Peace xox - Ellen- Mario, the baby (Angelo), and I send our sincerest condolences during such a heartbreaking time.
Nikki D
Friend
November 14, 2020
Uncle Howie I will miss our young man talk's and the advice you gave me. So glad I knew you as long as I did. I will keep you in my heart. Rest in Peace uncle Howie. Love you God Bless.
Patrick Hayes
Family
November 14, 2020
Howie I never thought this moment would come when I had to say goodbye. I will always remember when my mom died on Feb 14th, 1978 when you walked into my dad's home and hugged him and said Mr. Brogna everything will be ok and remember I will always be here for you and your family sense then Howie never left my family a true respected man. I will miss the talk's we had and my son will miss the young man talk's you would have with him and tell him he's a well respected young man.I love you Howie I will be there for my sister always. You will always have a place in my heart and and in Patrick's to. Until we meet again on the otherside RIP Brother-n- law and Uncle.
Donna Brogna
Family
November 14, 2020
Mr. Winter,
Sir, as a fellow Marine I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the USMC during WW II. It was the history and accomplishments made by you and your fellow Marines back then that all us Marines who followed in your footsteps have always tried to to live up to. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Semper Fi Devil Dog!
Mike Casey USMC ‘85-‘89
Mike Casey
November 14, 2020
Ellen , sorry and my sincere condolences, at the loss of my friend, who I have known since I was a young man on lower Broadway in Somerville, to this day. I sang his song my whole life and I will continue to do so. This kind , generous, soul who helped so many. Will miss his kindness and guidance. God bless.
Arthur Campagna
Friend
November 14, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Howies entire family and friends. My father was a life long friend of his and served with Howie in the USMC, ..my family and I were blessed to have known him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all.
Cindy Roche
November 14, 2020
Howie was a good friend of my dads' and they shared many laughs together. May you rest in piece.
The Spinetto Family
Elaine Dicecce
Friend
November 14, 2020
RIP Howie. Our sincere condolences to Ellen and the Family
Deb and Scott
Friend
November 14, 2020
Ellen, Jerry and I are sooooooo sorry for your loss! Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
valerie quitadamo
Friend
November 14, 2020
Rest In Peace dear friend. Thank you for all of your kindness given to my family after the tragic loss of my dad. Those memories will forever stay with me Tricia Leahy Basile
patricia basile
Friend
November 14, 2020
Rest in peace Howie. We are thankful to have shared a part of our life with such a wonderful and caring individual. A man that was always there for us in times of need. Our sincere condolence to our dear friend Ellen and the entire Winter family.
Darryl & Dottie-Ann Thunberg
Friend
November 14, 2020
Rest in Peace Howie. You will be greatly missed by many. A true gentleman and a man of integrity. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ellen and your family.
Bill Wright
Acquaintance
November 14, 2020
Howie you will be so missed dear friend. You are one of the kindest, funniest and loving people I have ever had the privilege to know. My heart breaks for Ellie and your family. Rest peacefully
Diane Darrah Nordberg
Friend
November 14, 2020
Uncle Howie, I wish this was a dream. You were such a loving, caring, giving and genuine man. You would do anything you could to help anyone.
I’m going to miss our talks, and seeing Mia & Kyla’s faces light up when they would see or talk to you. The love you had for my babies was heartwarming. You’re going to be missed terribly but you’ll never ever be forgotten! We will love you forever! Until we meet again. May you Rest In Paradise Uncle Howie!

Love always,
Laura, Kyla & Mia
Laura Brogna
Family
November 14, 2020
R.I.P Uncle Howie. You will be greatly missed! Im so sorry Auntie Ellen! I love you.
Rachael Brogna
Family
November 14, 2020
November 14, 2020
RIP Howie. THE ORIGINAL Old Man Winter. I am humbled and grateful for your friendship. I only met you a few times, but you were an amazing person. I knew this before I even met you, because of how much Ellen loved you. You were always there for your friends, even when we didn't ask or know you were. Thank you for being you. Ellen, I am so very sorry. I love you. I am here for you always.
Barbara Mellor
Friend
November 14, 2020
We never lose those we give to God. Howie was a gentleman always, kind, considerate and generous to a fault. I loved him, my family loved him. How could you not! My dearest friend Ellen we witnessed his love for you over and over. I am here for you always ~ just like I told him I would be. Deepest sympathy and much love. Denise
Denise Kallis
November 13, 2020
RIP Howie. Friends for many years. You were always there when I was going through a hard time. Ready to help. You and Ellen made a life together with love. Will miss you. Love Jo-Ann Greeley
Jo-Ann Greeley
Friend
November 13, 2020
Howie, I will always love you. You were like a second father to me when I was growing up and you were very good to me and my family. I will never forget your kindness and efforts to assist us when my father was dying of cancer some years ago. I send my condolences to Ellen and your family and will remember you in my daily prayers always. RIP, Howie, and thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will miss you.
Steve Keenan
Friend
November 13, 2020
November 13, 2020
Rest In Peace. A gentlemen to many, those who knew him enjoyed his kindness and respect.
Joe Lynch (Somerville-Dracut)
Joe Lynch
Acquaintance
November 13, 2020
Howie , There are no words to express how much we love you. We were so blessed to have had you to share so many beautiful times with and we will cherish those memories forever. Rest in peace Howie. You will be greatly missed. Ellen our thoughts and prayers are with you. We love you always.
The Cicero's- Leo, Christine, Leo and Vincenzo
leo cicero
November 13, 2020
Howie I love you today as much as I did 50 years ago. There will never be another you and I don't want there to be. BEEB I love you. Ellen
Ellen Brogna
Spouse
November 13, 2020
howie love you now will love you till the day I DIE beeb
ellen brogna
Spouse
November 13, 2020
RIP Howie, you were a great man. You were a great person when it came to my in-laws they thought very highly of you..
Phyllis Mazzeo
Friend
