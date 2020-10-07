Huldah Winspeare

Huldah L., of Boston, departed September 30, 2020. Pastor of the Joy and Gladness Pentecostal Church. She was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, and a friend; a Pastor, a role model, and an inspiration. She was one in a million and will be greatly missed. She is survived by three siblings, her sister Hodiah Winspeare-Hassol, and two brothers Dale and Shelton Winspeare; one brother-in-law, Alex Hassol; and one sister-in-law, Roslyn Winspeare; twenty nieces and nephews, several great and great-great nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. A Private Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:30AM from the Joy and Gladness Pentecostal Church, 105 Harvard Street, Dorchester, MA 02124. There will also be a Private Family Viewing starting at 10:00 AM at the Church. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston, MA.Arrangements are entrusted to:Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home490 Columbia Road, Dorchester, MA 02125617-436-5592