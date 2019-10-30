Boston Herald Notices
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
(617) 427-0828
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Beulah Pilgrim Holiness Church
455 Blue Hill Avenue
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Beulah Pilgrim Holiness Church
455 Blue Hill Avenue
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Imelda De Costa Notice
of Boston, October 26, 2019. Loving wife of Reuben DeCosta of Boston. Beloved mother of Ruben, Samuel and Bruce DeCosta, all of Boston. She leaves extended family, dear friends and colleagues from ABCD Head Start. Funeral Service Saturday at 10 AM at Beulah Pilgrim Holiness Church, 455 Blue Hill Avenue, Dorchester. Visiting with the family Friday, 6-8 PM at Davis Funeral Home 89 Walnut Ave, Roxbury, and Saturday at 9AM at the church. To post a sympathy message please visit www. DavisofBoston.com



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
