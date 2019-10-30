|
of Boston, October 26, 2019. Loving wife of Reuben DeCosta of Boston. Beloved mother of Ruben, Samuel and Bruce DeCosta, all of Boston. She leaves extended family, dear friends and colleagues from ABCD Head Start. Funeral Service Saturday at 10 AM at Beulah Pilgrim Holiness Church, 455 Blue Hill Avenue, Dorchester. Visiting with the family Friday, 6-8 PM at Davis Funeral Home 89 Walnut Ave, Roxbury, and Saturday at 9AM at the church. To post a sympathy message please visit www. DavisofBoston.com
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 30, 2019