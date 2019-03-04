Home

Church Christ Temple
30 Kenilworth St
Boston, MA 02119
(617) 427-5136
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Temple Church of Personal Experience
28 - 30 Kenilworth St
Roxbury, MA
1969 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Immanual Muhammad Notice
of Boston, February 21, 2019. Formerly known as Kenneth G. Slaughter. Beloved son of Lizzie R. Slaughter of Roxbury and Henry A. Gatlin of Murfreesboro, NC. He is survived by aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Funeral Service Thursday at 11 AM at Christ Temple Church of Personal Experience 28 - 30 Kenilworth St, Roxbury. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/immanual-muhammad
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 4, 2019
