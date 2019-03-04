|
|
of Boston, February 21, 2019. Formerly known as Kenneth G. Slaughter. Beloved son of Lizzie R. Slaughter of Roxbury and Henry A. Gatlin of Murfreesboro, NC. He is survived by aunts, uncles, extended family and friends. Funeral Service Thursday at 11 AM at Christ Temple Church of Personal Experience 28 - 30 Kenilworth St, Roxbury. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/immanual-muhammad
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 4, 2019