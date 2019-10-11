|
November 30, 1934 - October 4, 2019
West Newton, MA – Ines Rivera Koskinen, 85, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019, at Bay Square at Yarmouth, with her family by her bedside.
A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Corpus Christi - St. Bernard Parish, 1523 Washington St., West Newton, MA. A reception will immediately follow at The Newton Plaza Hotel Boston, 320 Washington St, Newton. To view Ines memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 11, 2019