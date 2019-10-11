Boston Herald Notices
Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
172 State Street
Portland, ME 04101
207-773-6511
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi - St. Bernard Parish
1523 Washington St.
West Newton, MA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
The Newton Plaza Hotel Boston
320 Washington St
Newton, MA
View Map
Ines Rivera Koskinen

Ines Rivera Koskinen Notice
November 30, 1934 - October 4, 2019

West Newton, MA – Ines Rivera Koskinen, 85, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019, at Bay Square at Yarmouth, with her family by her bedside.

A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Corpus Christi - St. Bernard Parish, 1523 Washington St., West Newton, MA. A reception will immediately follow at The Newton Plaza Hotel Boston, 320 Washington St, Newton. To view Ines memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.



Published in Boston Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
