Inez was a strong valiant woman. Life tossed many grenades in her path, but she marched on. Nothing could deter her or make her doubt her faith. She was steadfast in her beliefs and her love of family and friends. She was also a fabulous cook and baker. Inez was a loving wife and mother and friend. At last she is reunited with Vito, Mary Nancy, Karen, Antony and Nick and her beloved brothers and sisters and parents. Inez, you are truly a woman of valor, Sleep well, my dear friend.

Millie Naseck Blaustein Madoff

Friend