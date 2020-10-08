Inez (Fiore Orlandella), 97, of Lynn, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. Survived by brother John Fiore of Yarmouth and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents Francesco and Olympia Fiore of Boston's North End; husbands Vito Orlandella and Nicholas Lisk; children Mary Nancy, Karen and Antony Orlandella; siblings Mildred Cappelotti, Angelo Fiore, Dr. Autino Fiore, Josephine Gerardi, Frank Fiore and Olympia Contrada.
Relatives and friends invited to a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church 8 South Common St. Lynn, Saturday October 10th at 10:30AM. Due to COVID-19 regulations, please arrive early to sign your name in the church guestbook. Followed by Interment at St. Michael's Cemetery 500 Canterbury St. Roslindale.
Inez requested no visitation and no flowers. Gifts in Inez's memory may be sent the charity of your choice
. Funeral arrangements by Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home. For online memorial and guestbook, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com View the online memorial for Inex Lisk