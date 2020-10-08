1/1
Inez Orlandella (Fiore) Lisk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Inez's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Inez (Fiore Orlandella), 97, of Lynn, passed away peacefully on October 3, 2020. Survived by brother John Fiore of Yarmouth and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents Francesco and Olympia Fiore of Boston's North End; husbands Vito Orlandella and Nicholas Lisk; children Mary Nancy, Karen and Antony Orlandella; siblings Mildred Cappelotti, Angelo Fiore, Dr. Autino Fiore, Josephine Gerardi, Frank Fiore and Olympia Contrada.

Relatives and friends invited to a Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church 8 South Common St. Lynn, Saturday October 10th at 10:30AM. Due to COVID-19 regulations, please arrive early to sign your name in the church guestbook. Followed by Interment at St. Michael's Cemetery 500 Canterbury St. Roslindale.

Inez requested no visitation and no flowers. Gifts in Inez's memory may be sent the charity of your choice. Funeral arrangements by Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home. For online memorial and guestbook, please visit www.cuffemcginn.com



View the online memorial for Inex Lisk

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home
157 Maple Street
Lynn, MA 01904
7815993901
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 7, 2020
Inez was a strong valiant woman. Life tossed many grenades in her path, but she marched on. Nothing could deter her or make her doubt her faith. She was steadfast in her beliefs and her love of family and friends. She was also a fabulous cook and baker. Inez was a loving wife and mother and friend. At last she is reunited with Vito, Mary Nancy, Karen, Antony and Nick and her beloved brothers and sisters and parents. Inez, you are truly a woman of valor, Sleep well, my dear friend.
Millie Naseck Blaustein Madoff
Friend
October 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cuffe McGinn Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved