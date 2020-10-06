Irene Adley

J. (Costello) Adley, 69, of North Attleboro, MA, died on September 28, 2020. Wife of the late Robert C. Adley who died in 2019. Daughter of the late Joseph and Isabelle G. Costello. Sister-in-law of Charlotte E. (Adley) McKay of Norwood. Residence: North Attleboro; formerly Hyde Park.
Visitation on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, North Attleboro.
Funeral Service at the conclusion of Visitation. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:45 a.m. www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com
