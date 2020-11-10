Mr. Demoulas,and family, my husband and i are saddened by the passing of your mother. How very blessed to have had such a special woman in your lives . Moms are the glue that keep us all together, the one person that has always been there when you need her the most. She takes with her a piece of your hearts but leaves a legacy behind. In each child, granchild and great granchild you will see a little bit of her, you will smile and remember her with delight. Hold tight to your memories. Our deepest sympathies to your entire families. May God bless.. you all

Fred and Cindy Greenwood

Coworker