Irene Demoulas
1925 - 2020
of Demoulas/Market Basket Family Dies at 95

Irene Gloria (Psoinos) Demoulas, 95, widow of Telemachus A. (Mike) Demoulas, Supermarket Founder and Philanthropist, passed away peacefully on November 4th at her home surrounded by her children.

Proud of her Greek heritage, Irene was born in Lowell on September 10th, 1925, the daughter of the late George and Gloria (Tsouprakakis) Psoinos and was a lifelong member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Lowell.

Married for 54 years, she and her husband established the Demoulas Foundation and the Telemachus and Irene Demoulas Family Charitable Trust, which contributes to many community organizations throughout New England as well as Massachusetts General Hospital, Children's Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.

Widely admired for her dignity, elegance and grace she was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother of four children, 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She is survived by Frances Irene Demoulas and her husband Michael Kettenbach of Boston, Glorianne Demoulas and her husband Robert Farnham of North Andover, Arthur T. Demoulas and his wife Maureen Demoulas of Lowell and Caren Demoulas and her husband Joseph Pasquale of Weston; 14 grandchildren, Cara Irene Kettenbach and her husband Josh Nutter, Michael Telemachus Kettenbach and his wife Kelly, Edward Arthur Kettenbach and his wife Katherine, Irene Danielle Callahan and her husband Gregory, Catherine Lee and Robert Telemachus Farnham, Madeline Irene, Telemachus Arthur, Irene Gloria and Mary Catherine Demoulas, Telemachus Andréa, Irene Canella, Joseph Arthur and Danielle Kay Pasquale; 8 great grandchildren, Michael Edward Nutter, Wyatt Telemachus, Catherine Elizabeth and Theodore Tyler Kettenbach and Sophia Irene, Anna Joan, Rose Catherine and Declan James Callahan.

All Services were held privately for the family. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME - LOWELL- MA- (978) 458-8768.



View the online memorial for Irene Demoulas

Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
November 10, 2020
Mr. Demoulas,and family, my husband and i are saddened by the passing of your mother. How very blessed to have had such a special woman in your lives . Moms are the glue that keep us all together, the one person that has always been there when you need her the most. She takes with her a piece of your hearts but leaves a legacy behind. In each child, granchild and great granchild you will see a little bit of her, you will smile and remember her with delight. Hold tight to your memories. Our deepest sympathies to your entire families. May God bless.. you all
Fred and Cindy Greenwood
Coworker
November 10, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Artie T and his extended family regarding the loss of his mother. Thinking of everyone at this difficult time.
Debbie (Lizotte) Eastman
November 10, 2020
One of the kindest people


One of the kindest loving lady s . will be deeply missed by many God bless her gone but not forgotten
George A Demoulas
Family
November 9, 2020
The First Lady of New England Grocers
Bob Sama
Acquaintance
November 9, 2020
November 9, 2020
Artie and Maureen and the rest of the Demoulas family, my sincere condolences on the passing of Mrs. Demoulas. May her spirit and memories comfort you in this difficult time. I will have you all in my thoughts and my prayers.
Michael Geraghty
November 9, 2020
To Arthur and all of the Demoulas family and foundation may your mothers memory Be ETERNAL
Timothy Demitropoulos
Acquaintance
November 8, 2020
Irene Demoulas, the most beautiful woman I have ever met.
Her beautiful smile & laugh, her kindness & love will always be in our hearts.
We love you Mrs Demoulas
Tara Bakerlis, Linda Bakerlis, Haili Padin
Friend
November 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss Artie T. Prayers sent. Love Bette Neofotistos
Bette Neofotistos
November 8, 2020
Condolences to the Demoulas Family, so sorry for your loss, prayers sent.
Bette Neofotistos
Friend
November 8, 2020
I never really did get to me you.
But I have shopped at you Store on both Bridge St, and in Nashua.
I di know some of your family members. As a kid, I did a lot of construction work, did the Plumbing at a lot of your places.
Falcon
Friend
November 8, 2020
Glo and family- it has been many years since I have seen you- but I have very dear memories of you and your family. I am so sorry for you in the loss of your beautiful mom. She had a beautiful blessed life, and clearly made this world a better place with the legacy of her children. May she Rest In Peace. Gif bless you all.
Jody Kennedy Valade
Friend
November 8, 2020
I never got to meet Mrs Demoulas, but you were my mom second cousin. I got to meet Mr Demoulas years ago with my Aunt Eva in Tewksbury office.
I am so sorry for the whole families loss.
May memories and family get you all through these sad times.

Love Andrea (Eliopoulis/Rigs) and her family.
Andrea Rigs
Family
November 8, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. I remember your Mother from the Dummer Street store many years ago. She was such a gracious Lady always so pleasant. Your parents were the nicest loving couple. God bless all of you. Love and prayers.
Andrea Reilly
November 8, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Demoulas Family. I am writing this tribute on behalf of my parents, Catherine and George Costos who are no longer with us, but would want you to know how much they admired and respected Irene. They were old time friends and my mother often reflected on the kind, graceful, thoughtful manner of Irene; something that was never forgotten. A truly remarkable woman, they were happy to have known. May Her Memory Be Eternal
Bruce S Costos
Acquaintance
November 8, 2020
Beautiful woman. I have fond memories of my college days and the warmth and compassion of this woman was amazing. Wonderful family. My prayers are with you...
Sue Macomber Dunphy
Acquaintance
November 8, 2020
My thoughts and prayers.God Bless.
Tommy damico
Coworker
November 8, 2020
A life so well lived .. such a lady
Philip & Lynne Scannell
Friend
November 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Robert D.Machain (Derry Well Co)
Friend
November 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I never met her but my dad James Melvin used to fill the greeting cards in Tewksbury store and she would always say hi to him. He really liked her and he had me print out my family recipes for her. She was always so good to my dad, giving him gift cards and taking time to talk to him. She was a sweet person he said. I am sure they will meet in heaven and bake the recipes up there or she will bake and my dad enjoy her baking :)
Jean Melvin
Acquaintance
November 7, 2020
Irene was a wonderful person, I first met her when I worked at the Dummer Street Market. I can't say enough good things about her. As the years went by I would always inquire as to how she was doing. The last time I saw her personally was at Mike's Funeral.
MAY HER MEMORY FOREVER BE ETERNAL. R.I.P. HEAVEN IS WAITING WITH OPEN ARMS.
Lewis G. Demetroulakos
Friend
November 7, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss of one of their loved one.May the families hearts ♥.be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.As the families cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.My deepest sympathy and condolences goes out to the families and friends during this difficult time of grief and pain.
-GHP/LM
November 7, 2020
God Bless You for all your WONDERFUL ACCOMPLISHMENTS TO EVERYONE in your lifetime. What GREAT people you are. Rest In Peace Mrs. DeMoulas.

A shopper at the BEST SUPERMARKET, MARKET BASKET
November 6, 2020
Outstanding woman & great supermarkets too.
Tony Matero
Friend
