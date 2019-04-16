|
Of Revere, April 12. Wife of the late William F. DeMarco. Loving mother of Jeffrey DeMarco & his wife Margie of NH. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey W. DeMarco. Sister of the late Dolores Fusco & Evelyn Beaulieu. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday 4-8 pm. Relatives & friends are invited. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 11 am. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 16, 2019