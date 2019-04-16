Boston Herald Notices
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Irene E. (Fuccillo) Demarco

Irene E. (Fuccillo) Demarco Notice
Of Revere, April 12. Wife of the late William F. DeMarco. Loving mother of Jeffrey DeMarco & his wife Margie of NH. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey W. DeMarco. Sister of the late Dolores Fusco & Evelyn Beaulieu. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday 4-8 pm. Relatives & friends are invited. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 11 am. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.



View the online memorial for Irene E. DEMARCO (Fuccillo)
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
