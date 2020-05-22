2-2-1932 to 4-24-2020Irene, 88, passed away on Friday evening, April 24th, 2020, after a short battle with COVID 19. She was a resident of Hathorne Hill Nursing Home in Danvers, MA. She was born in Burlington, MA and lived most of her life in MA. She had a deceased sister Dorothy Mahoney (LaRochelle) and a deceased brother Richard LaRochelle, survived by his wife Dorothy and many nieces and nephews as well. She was very close with her siblings and made many visits to Dorothy's home in Peabody, MA and enjoyed many family get-togethers, pool parties and an evening of card games. She also had an intense love of singing and dancing. She was truly fabulous at both and it lit her up inside immediately. Her absolute favorite singer was Elvis Presley, but also enjoyed listening and singing along to Patsy Cline and Roy Orbison among many, many others. She spent most of her life being a wonderful Mom, but also a caregiver for work and she enjoyed that as well. She had a love of animals, playing bingo, knitting, crocheting, baking and getting together with loved ones.Irene is survived by her son Russell Losh, Jr. and his wife Patricia of Fort Myers, FL, her daughters Sylvia Ghafari (Losh) and her husband Masoud of Haverhill, MA, Nancy Perez (Losh) and her partner Alberto Silva of Lynn, MA and Patricia Roy (Cawley) and her husband Roger of Lowell, MA. Irene will join her deceased son Kenneth W. Losh who passed away in 1983.Irene also leaves behind six grandchildren whom she loved dearly: Brian (& Kristen), Michelle (& Justin), Michael, Marco (& Kimmie), Kristina (& Charles) and Korinne (& Ryan). Also five great-grandchildren: Kassidy, Brian Edward, Sophie, Briana, Jack and one on the way next month. Also, fur-grandchildren who were very special to her.Her wishes were to be cremated and to have no services. May she rest in peace – she will be sorely missed by many.