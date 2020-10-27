1/
Irene Lemonias
Lemonias (Kefalas) 93 of Dennis, died October 21, 2020. Wife of the late Konstantinos "Charles" P. Lemonias who died in 2001. Daughter of the late John and Anastasia (Vlahakis) Kefalas. As part of a large Greek family, Irene is survived by a sister, Mary Zevitas of Watertown; a niece, Cynthia Harrington; her nephews, Stephen, Donald and John Weagle, all of Cape Cod, and Peter, Zachary, Gregory and Chris Zevitas, all of Watertown; and grand nieces and nephews, Travis, Addie, Lily, and Will Harrington, and Alessandra and Demos Zevitas. In addition to her husband and parents, Irene was predeceased by her bother, Stephen Kefalas, and her sister, Bertha Weagle.

Funeral services will be private. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, 174 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472. Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home, South Yarmouth, MA. www.hallettfuneralhome.com



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hallett Funeral Home
273 Station Avenue
South Yarmouth, MA 02664
(508) 398-2285
