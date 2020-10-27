Lemonias (Kefalas) 93 of Dennis, died October 21, 2020. Wife of the late Konstantinos "Charles" P. Lemonias who died in 2001. Daughter of the late John and Anastasia (Vlahakis) Kefalas. As part of a large Greek family, Irene is survived by a sister, Mary Zevitas of Watertown; a niece, Cynthia Harrington; her nephews, Stephen, Donald and John Weagle, all of Cape Cod, and Peter, Zachary, Gregory and Chris Zevitas, all of Watertown; and grand nieces and nephews, Travis, Addie, Lily, and Will Harrington, and Alessandra and Demos Zevitas. In addition to her husband and parents, Irene was predeceased by her bother, Stephen Kefalas, and her sister, Bertha Weagle.
Funeral services will be private. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, 174 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472. Arrangements by Hallett Funeral Home, South Yarmouth, MA. www.hallettfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Irene Lemonias