of Malden, September 28, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Daisy (Barwell) and Charles Blampye. Devoted mother of the late Wayne Blampye and Coral Adams. Loving grandmother of Leigh Vozzella-Egidio and her husband Sylvester of Malden, Crystal Elwell and her husband Lucas of NY and Joseph Black of WV. Great-grandmother of Zachary, Brendon, Kyle, Gianna and Jeffrey. Dear sister of Roy, Charles, Sam, Leon and the late Florence, Walter and Doris. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville on Sunday, October 6th from 1:00PM - 4:00PM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment will be private. Irene was a devoted nurse for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene's name can be made to the at . For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 4, 2019