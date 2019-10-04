Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
For more information about
Irene Blampye
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Blampye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Mae Blampye


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Mae Blampye Notice
of Malden, September 28, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Daisy (Barwell) and Charles Blampye. Devoted mother of the late Wayne Blampye and Coral Adams. Loving grandmother of Leigh Vozzella-Egidio and her husband Sylvester of Malden, Crystal Elwell and her husband Lucas of NY and Joseph Black of WV. Great-grandmother of Zachary, Brendon, Kyle, Gianna and Jeffrey. Dear sister of Roy, Charles, Sam, Leon and the late Florence, Walter and Doris. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Calling Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.) Somerville on Sunday, October 6th from 1:00PM - 4:00PM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment will be private. Irene was a devoted nurse for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene's name can be made to the at . For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com



View the online memorial for Irene Mae, BLAMPYE
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now