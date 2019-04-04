Boston Herald Notices
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
8:00 AM
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
400 Cardinal Medeiros Ave.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for Isabel Cabral
Isabel E. (Marks) Cabral

Isabel E. (Marks) Cabral Notice
of Cambridge, April 3, 2019 at age 94. Devoted wife of the late George R. Cabral. Loving mother of Sandra DeBusk and her husband Lewis, Richard Cabral and his late wife Mary, Nancy Costa and her husband Allan, Robert Cabral and his wife Ellen, Michelle Craig and her husband David. Cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Adored aunt of Phyllis Janko. Beloved sister of the late Tony Marks. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., Cambridge on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 8:00 am. Funeral mass at St. Anthony’s Church, 400 Cardinal Medeiros Ave., in Cambridge at 9:00 am. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00. Isabel was a longtime employee of the Harrington School Cafeteria. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her memory to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place, Floor 6, Brookline, MA 02445. http://www.lastingmemories.com/isabel-e-cabral-marks
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 4, 2019
