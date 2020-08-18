MacDonald, August 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 69 years to the late Viola L. (Gherardi) MacDonald. A Devoted father, Bob was predeceased by his eldest son Richard J. MacDonald and is survived by three sons Robert E. (Sandra Smith) MacDonald of Rockland, Steven P. (Susan Szulak) MacDonald of Marshfield and Mark W. (Susan Mackedon) MacDonald of Marshfield. Loving Grandfather of Jacqui Bonwell and Richard MacDonald, Coleen, Matthew, Peter, Brian MacDonald and Ashley Damon, Adam and Jason MacDonald and Leah MacDonald and Hillary Campia. Great-grandfather of Viola, Wyatt, Anabelle, Abigale, Hope, Sarah, Craig, Mikkel, Roeuman, Lillian, Fiona, Kylee, Sebastian, Michael, Rhys, Clara, Hazel and soon to be Dominic. Brother of Mary Ester Sipola of Holbrook and the late John "Jack" MacDonald. Brother-in-law of Joan (Gherardi) Maddy of Pembroke. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Bob was born in Boston to John and Mary (Hinkley) MacDonald and was raised in Weymouth. He graduated from Weymouth High School class of 1949. After graduation Bob had various odd jobs but his most lucrative was as a delivery boy for Cook's Market in Quincy where he met his future wife Viola, who was the markets cashier. While out on a delivery Bob had a chance encounter with Vincent Bounfiglio, the owner of a local funeral home. Admiring Bob's work ethic, he asked the young man if he would be interested in coming to work part time and Bob's love of funeral directing was born.
While working at the Franklin Street business for ten years Bob saved enough to buy his own business. That dream was realized in 1959, 20 miles south of Quincy in the town of Marshfield. With Viola, their three boys and another on the way, the family settled in at 1755 Ocean St. in a three bedroom apartment above the business. Days were spent driving limousines and hearse throughout the South Shore and nights would be spent driving Ambulances for Hollis Livery in Weymouth. These were lean years but with the help of neighbors and friends Bob, Viola and the boys earned a good living in the town, giving back by coaching baseball, being a member of the Marshfield Kiwanis Club, where Bob was a two time President, a charter member of the Marshfield Elks Lodge 2494, a 55-year member of Marshfield Country Club, and many other worthwhile charities and activities in the area.
A longtime skier, Bob imparted his love of the sport and the state of New Hampshire to his children and grandchildren. Buying a condo there in 1986, Bob would embrace a second family in Lincoln, NH where he would play golf in the summer and ski the winter at Loon Mountain well into his 80's until physical limitations set in. He continued to travel to Lincoln just to see old friends and enjoy the peace and quiet.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday Aug 19, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 40 Canal St. Marshfield. (Due to Covid19 restrictions and the Governors orders the church will be limited to no more the 35 people spaced at a Social Distance in the church at one time and facial coverings are mandatory in and out of the Church) Attendants will guide you through this process. A private Funeral Mass for the family will be held on Thursday at 12 Noon time, followed by the interment in the Winslow Cemetery in Marshfield. Friends who would like to hear the Mass may do so by the parking in lot at the Church and tuning to 92.7 on your car radio. Friends are also welcome to attend the Graveside Service.
In support of Bob and Viola's great care givers, the family has requested NO Flowers and ask that contributions in memory of J. Robert MacDonald be made to the NVNA & Hospice 120 Longwater Dr. Norwell, MA. 02061 or online at nvna.org
