Services
Rogers Funeral Home and Cremation Services
380 Cambridge Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
(617) 876-8964
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Home
380 Cambridge St.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
8:00 AM
Rogers Funeral Home
380 Cambridge St.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:00 AM
St Francis of Assisi Church
325 Cambridge St.
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Jacklyn Anne (Greenland) Megan

Jacklyn Anne (Greenland) Megan Notice
of Cambridge, May 10, 2019, at age 72. Loving mother of John Megan, Francis J. Megan III and his wife Nancy, Rhonda Judd and her husband Bruce, Christine Mason and her husband Bryan. Beloved ex-wife of the late Francis Megan Jr. Also survived by 9 cherished grandchildren, her sister Jean Haney, brother Alan Hart, nieces, nephews, and many other loving relatives. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., in Cambridge on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 8:00 am. Funeral Mass at St Francis of Assisi Church, 325 Cambridge St., Cambridge at 9:00 am. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment will be at the Cambridge Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jacklyn-anne-greenland-megan
Published in Boston Herald on May 12, 2019
