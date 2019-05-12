|
of Cambridge, May 10, 2019, at age 72. Loving mother of John Megan, Francis J. Megan III and his wife Nancy, Rhonda Judd and her husband Bruce, Christine Mason and her husband Bryan. Beloved ex-wife of the late Francis Megan Jr. Also survived by 9 cherished grandchildren, her sister Jean Haney, brother Alan Hart, nieces, nephews, and many other loving relatives. Funeral from the Rogers Funeral Home, 380 Cambridge St., in Cambridge on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 8:00 am. Funeral Mass at St Francis of Assisi Church, 325 Cambridge St., Cambridge at 9:00 am. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Interment will be at the Cambridge Cemetery. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jacklyn-anne-greenland-megan
Published in Boston Herald on May 12, 2019