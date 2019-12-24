Boston Herald Notices
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa's Church
Jacqueline L. (Gross) Mahar

Jacqueline L. (Gross) Mahar Notice
55, of Wolfeboro, NH, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Marilyn Gross of West Roxbury, Loving mother of three children, Stephanie Townsend and her husband Jeff Townsend of Rochester, NH, Dana Mahar of San Diego, CA, Jordan Mahar of Myrtle Beach, SC. Beloved sister of Michael Gross and his wife Nancy Gross of West Roxbury, the late Kimberly Gross of West Roxbury, and the late Eric Gross, survived by his wife Patricia Gross of Brockton. Cherished lifelong soulmate of John Gould of West Roxbury, Loving aunt of Michael, Emily and Jessica. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., West Roxbury, Saturday, December 28, at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa's Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting hours Friday 4-8pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery.

Published in Boston Herald from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
