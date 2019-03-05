|
of Revere formerly of the North End entered into eternal peace on March 1, 2019. Born in Boston on July 8, 1938 to the late Antonio and Clara Martins (Souza). Devoted mother of Fr. Michael Della Penna of Guatemala, and Valarie Marchese of Revere, and the late Mark Della Penna Sr. Dear sister of Clara Clemente and her husband Philip, Lenore Martins, Virginia Coldwell and her husband Ron, the late Dolores Siciliano and her surviving husband Eddie, and the late Richard and Jimmy Costa. Cherished grandmother of Mark Della Penna Jr., Michael and Mark Marchese. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held on Thursday March 7, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and on Friday March 8 at 11:00am at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere, followed by a celebration of the Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church in Revere at 12:00pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Valley of the Angels, P.O. Box 522505, Miami, FL 33152 or atwww.valleyoftheangels.com/donate. For guest book please visitwww.Buonfiglio.com
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 5, 2019