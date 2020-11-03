1/1
Jacqueline Mitza
Jacqueline D. "Jackie" (Hoey) of Wilmington, October 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Lawrence F. "Larry" Mitza. Devoted mother of Heidi Mitza and her husband Mike of Wilmington, and Lawrence Mitza of Wilmington. Sister of the late James Lamoureux. Jackie is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Dello Russo Family Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Thursday, November 5th, at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass celebrated in St. Dorothy Church, Main Street, Wilmington, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. All attending must wear a face mask and adhere to strict social distancing protocols.

It has been requested that in lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Jackie's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net

Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Wilmington - Medford - Woburn



Jacqueline Mitza

Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
NOV
5
Funeral
10:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
NOV
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Dorothy Church
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
374 Main Street
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4476
