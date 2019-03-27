Boston Herald Notices
|
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Of Gilford, NH, formerly of Malden, age 84, March 25. Wife of the late Antonio V. DeFilippis with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. Beloved mother of Stephen DeFilippis & his wife Joanne of NH, Susan Russo of Danvers, Jacqueline Habeeb & her husband Robert of Peabody. Dear sister of Judy Calder of Saugus. Also survived by 11 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Thursday, March 28, 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Friday, March 29 at 11 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at . For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com. http://www.lastingmemories.com/jacqueline-r-defilippis-vanpraet
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
