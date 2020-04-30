|
age 71, of Roxbury, Massachusetts died Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She is survived by children Anthony, Joseline, Renee and Andres.
A Private Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM from the Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Columbia Road, Boston, MA.
There will also be a Private Family Viewing starting at 11:00 AM at the Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Columbia Road, Boston, MA.
Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston, MA.
