Jacqueline Townes Notice
age 71, of Roxbury, Massachusetts died Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She is survived by children Anthony, Joseline, Renee and Andres.

A Private Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM from the Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Columbia Road, Boston, MA.

There will also be a Private Family Viewing starting at 11:00 AM at the Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Columbia Road, Boston, MA.

Interment Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston, MA.

Arrangements Entrusted to:

Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home

617-436-5592

www.floydawilliamsfuneralhome.com



Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
