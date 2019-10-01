Boston Herald Notices
|
Jacques Prosper


1943 - 2019
Jacques Prosper Notice
76, of Brockton, Sept. 23, 2019; Polaroid and Boston Housing Authority retiree; husband of Veronica Diane (Boddie) for 44 years; father of Jacques "Andre", Yolanda M., & the late Laraye; grandfather of Azariah, Elijah, & Samaria; brother of Joe Prosper, Susan Pierre, Loudy Prosper, Philomena Mussoute & Yolanda Felix; & an uncle of many. All are welcome to his funeral service Saturday, Oct. 5th at 10 a.m. in New Life Christian Church, 184 W. Elm St., Brockton, with visitation in the church beginning at 9 a.m. Burial at Melrose Cemetery. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 1, 2019
