of Randolph, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019, after a brief illness, at the age of 88. Born in Poland, Agnes immigrated to the United States and worked as a L.P.N. at St. Margaret's Hospital in Boston for over 30 years. Always keeping with her Polish roots, she became an active member of the Polish Girls Scouts and a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Dorchester. She was an avid knitter and while working at the hospital would make baby clothes for all of the preemies at St. Margaret and St. Elizabeth Hospitals. Agnes was a strong, independent and caring woman, who would always put others before herself. A devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend, Agnes will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Agnes was the wife of the late Boleslaw Kalabinski. Mother of the late Alina Kalabinski. Devoted sister of Regina McNeely of Randolph and the late Christina Davis and Halina Kaminski. Daughter of the late Leopold and Janina Kleindienst. Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Monday, July 29th from 8:00 -10:00 AM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 AM in St. Bernadette Church, 1031 No. Main St., Randolph. Burial in New Calvary Cemetery, Boston. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on July 27, 2019