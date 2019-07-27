Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette Church
1031 No. Main St.
Randolph, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jadwiga Kalabinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jadwiga B. "Agnes" Kalabinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jadwiga B. "Agnes" Kalabinski Notice
of Randolph, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019, after a brief illness, at the age of 88. Born in Poland, Agnes immigrated to the United States and worked as a L.P.N. at St. Margaret's Hospital in Boston for over 30 years. Always keeping with her Polish roots, she became an active member of the Polish Girls Scouts and a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in Dorchester. She was an avid knitter and while working at the hospital would make baby clothes for all of the preemies at St. Margaret and St. Elizabeth Hospitals. Agnes was a strong, independent and caring woman, who would always put others before herself. A devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend, Agnes will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Agnes was the wife of the late Boleslaw Kalabinski. Mother of the late Alina Kalabinski. Devoted sister of Regina McNeely of Randolph and the late Christina Davis and Halina Kaminski. Daughter of the late Leopold and Janina Kleindienst. Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Monday, July 29th from 8:00 -10:00 AM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 AM in St. Bernadette Church, 1031 No. Main St., Randolph. Burial in New Calvary Cemetery, Boston. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Jadwiga B. "Agnes" KALABINSKI
Published in Boston Herald on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jadwiga's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
Download Now