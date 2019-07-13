|
|
Of Dorchester, died July 10, 2019. Born in Warsaw, Poland January 2, 1929. Beloved wife of the late Wincenty Wiktorowski. Loving mother of Jerry Wiktorowski and his wife Alice of Topsfield, Henry Wiktorowski and his wife Lucyna of Avon, and the late Mary Piorkowski of Franklin. Devoted Babcia to Robert, Yvonne, Monica, Aneta, Marek, Nicole, Natalia, Kaz, Eddie and Chris, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Sister of Donna Syngay of Franklin and the late Tadeusz Kaczynski of Roslindale. Also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Jadzia was an avid reader, who loved entertaining, enjoying time with family and spending her winters in Miami Beach. She will be remembered for her strong will, sense of humor, elegance and sharp wit. She was a friend to all, a Babcia to most and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Family and friends will honor and remember Jadzia's life by gathering for visiting hours at the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Monday, July 15, from 4-8 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church on Tuesday morning, July 16, at 10 A.M. Burial to follow at New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. For guestbook and directions please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
Published in Boston Herald on July 13, 2019