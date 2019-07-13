Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Avenue
Dorchester, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
655 Dorchester Avenue
South Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jadwiga Wiktorowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jadwiga (Kaczynska) Wiktorowski


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jadwiga (Kaczynska) Wiktorowski Notice
Of Dorchester, died July 10, 2019. Born in Warsaw, Poland January 2, 1929. Beloved wife of the late Wincenty Wiktorowski. Loving mother of Jerry Wiktorowski and his wife Alice of Topsfield, Henry Wiktorowski and his wife Lucyna of Avon, and the late Mary Piorkowski of Franklin. Devoted Babcia to Robert, Yvonne, Monica, Aneta, Marek, Nicole, Natalia, Kaz, Eddie and Chris, and 9 great-grandchildren.

Sister of Donna Syngay of Franklin and the late Tadeusz Kaczynski of Roslindale. Also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Jadzia was an avid reader, who loved entertaining, enjoying time with family and spending her winters in Miami Beach. She will be remembered for her strong will, sense of humor, elegance and sharp wit. She was a friend to all, a Babcia to most and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Family and friends will honor and remember Jadzia's life by gathering for visiting hours at the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Monday, July 15, from 4-8 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church on Tuesday morning, July 16, at 10 A.M. Burial to follow at New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. For guestbook and directions please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.



View the online memorial for Jadwiga (Kaczynska) WIKTOROWSKI
Published in Boston Herald on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
Download Now