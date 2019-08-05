Boston Herald Notices
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
James A. Chaprales


1939 - 2019
James A. Chaprales Notice
of Belmont July 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Katherine "Kay" Chaprales (Cullen). Loving father of James A. Chaprales Jr of Waltham and Jama Chaprales of Chelsea. Cherished Papa of Anna Brooks, Chase Chaprales and Avery Chaprales. Brother of Virginia Lay, Catherine McHugh, Adrianna Donahue, and the late Charles Chaprales, John Chaprales and Marion Colman. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Visiting hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, Belmont on Tuesday Aug. 6th from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a . Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com.



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 5, 2019
