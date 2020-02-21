|
|
age 71, of Brockton, died peacefully at home February 18, 2020.Born Roxbury, MA May 7, 1948, was the son of John F. Foye, Jr. and his devoted wife, Elizabeth C. (Ginty) Foye. Jim was the beloved husband of Noelle A. (Beaudet) Foye andfather of Clare Grace Jones of Canton, MA and Sean Francis Foye and his wife Kathleen, of Brockton. He was the Grampa of Kevin and Jacob Jones and Colin, John and Violet Foye. Jim was the loving brother of Mary Ellen Foye and her husband James, of Springfield, VA and brother in law of Diane Gorman and her husband John, of Oakatie, SC.
Jim was raised in Dorchester, MA in St. Margaret's and St. Peter's parishes and graduated Catholic Memorial High School where he was captain of the varsity swim team. He proudly served four years in the United States Marine Corps, earning the rank of Sgt. Jim began his career with New England Telephone Co.as a radio, TV and microwave technician, retiring from Verizon.
Jim was a long time member of Club National and life member of the Bertocci Memorial Club and the Conte Memorial Club. He served as the first president of the Social Membership of the Polish White Eagles Club.
Friends are invited to visit with the family at Jim's home on Sunday afternoon, February 23, from 1PM to4PM. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday at 1PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Brockton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.
View the online memorial for JAMES ALAN FRANCIS FOYE
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 21, 2020