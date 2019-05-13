|
71, of Tewksbury, MA a longtime resident of Somerville died Wednesday May 8, 2019 at The Blair House Nursing Home.Born in Cambridge on March 3, 1948 the son of the late James and Mary Frasier, he attended Somerville High School.Jim previously worked as a painter in the Somerville area.He was a member of the Dante Club of Somerville, where he was a bartender.He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan.Jim is survived by his sons, James "Jay" Frasier of Weymouth, Brian Frasier of Wilmington and Kevin Fasier of Wilmington; two grandchildren; a niece, Lindsay Liccardi of Gilbert, AZ.He was the bother of the late Paula Campers and Janet McCarron.No visiting hours or funeral services. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome. http://www.lastingmemories.com/james-jim-arnold-frasier-1
Published in Boston Herald on May 13, 2019