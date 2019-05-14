|
71, of Tewksbury, MA, a longtime resident of Somerville died Wednesday May 8, 2019, at The Blaire House Nursing Home.Born in Cambridge on March 3, 1948, the son of the late James and Mary Frasier, he attended Somerville High School.Jim previously worked as a painter in the Somerville area. He was a member of the Dante Club of Somerville, where he was a bartender. He was an avid Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots fan which he enjoyed attending and watching games with his brothers-in-law, Louie Campers and the late Michael McCarron, and cousin Manuel Velosa.Jim is survived by his son, James "Jay" Frasier and his wife Darlene of Weymouth; his grandchildren Jameson Frasier and Joshua Frasier of Weymouth; his cousin Maryellen Velosa; his nieces Jennifer McCarron, Tracy Ciccolo and Lindsay Liccardi; and his nephews Eddie Velosa, Joe Campers and Brian Campers.He was the brother of the late Paula Campers of Chelsea, MA and Janet McCarron of Chelmsford, MA.No visiting hours or funeral services. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-256-4040
Published in Boston Herald on May 14, 2019