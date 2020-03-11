Boston Herald Notices
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-0486
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
View Map

James B. MacFarlane

James B. MacFarlane Notice
of Malden, March 8th. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn (Lawlor) MacFarlane. Father of Christina Murphy and her husband Brian of Malden, Lauren MacFarlane and her companion Jose Rivera of Malden and Shawn MacFarlane of Gainsville, FL. Grandfather of Tayla Ahern and her husband Daniel of Somerville, James Murphy of Malden and the late Joseph MacFarlane. James is the last surviving sibling of eight brothers and nine sisters. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. James was born and raised in Chelsea. He is a graduate of Chelsea High School. He served his country honorably as a member or the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. For many years, he worked for the E.J. Lawlor and Son Moving Company in Malden. He also worked security for the LAZ parking garage and was a consultant to the City of Malden Public School Planning Board. Relatives & friends are invited to attend visiting hours at the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., Malden on Thursday March 12th from 4-7 PM. A service will be conducted in the funeral home on Friday March 13th at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden.



Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
