|
|
Of Easton, formerly of Chelsea on august 6th. Beloved husband of Jennifer A. "Jen" (Convey) Birmingham. Devoted father of Allison Birmingham f Easton, Jack Birmingham of Burlington, VT and Adam Birmingham of Easton. Loving son of the late John J. and Agnes I. Birmingham. Dear brother of Thomas F. Birmingham and Nancy M. Birmingham both of Chelsea.
Visiting hours on Friday August 9th from 4:00 - 8:00 pm in the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home 718 Broadway CHELSEA. Funeral from the welsh Funeral Home on Saturday at 8:30 am, followed by a funeral mass at Our Lady of Grace Church 59 Nichols St Chelsea at 10:00 am. Services will conclude with committal prayers in the Woodlawn Cemetery Chapel, Everett. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. Late member and past Vice President of Chelsea Firefighters Local 937. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit: www.WelshFrankHome.com
Frank A. Welsh & Sons
Chelsea 617-889-2723
View the online memorial for James C. Birmingham
Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 8, 2019