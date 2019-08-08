Boston Herald Notices
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
James Birmingham
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
8:30 AM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
59 Nichols St.
Chelsea, MA
James C. Birmingham Notice
Of Easton, formerly of Chelsea on august 6th. Beloved husband of Jennifer A. "Jen" (Convey) Birmingham. Devoted father of Allison Birmingham f Easton, Jack Birmingham of Burlington, VT and Adam Birmingham of Easton. Loving son of the late John J. and Agnes I. Birmingham. Dear brother of Thomas F. Birmingham and Nancy M. Birmingham both of Chelsea.

Visiting hours on Friday August 9th from 4:00 - 8:00 pm in the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home 718 Broadway CHELSEA. Funeral from the welsh Funeral Home on Saturday at 8:30 am, followed by a funeral mass at Our Lady of Grace Church 59 Nichols St Chelsea at 10:00 am. Services will conclude with committal prayers in the Woodlawn Cemetery Chapel, Everett. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. Late member and past Vice President of Chelsea Firefighters Local 937. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit: www.WelshFrankHome.com

Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
