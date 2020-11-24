"Jim" Cronin Calabrese, age 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by the comfort of his loving family on Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home in Foxborough. He was the son of the late Tony and Theresa (Cronin) Calabrese.
Jim was born on January 23, 1946 in Cambridge. He was a graduate of Cambridge High School. He married his wife Patricia (Leonard) on September 9, 1967 at St. Mary's Church in Dedham. Jim was the President and owner of Nabson, Inc. He loved his work and started his company in his home before expanding to Taunton. He and his wife enjoyed going to Foxwoods and Plainridge Casino. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Loving husband of Patricia (Leonard) Calabrese. Devoted father of Greg Calabrese and his wife Rachel of Foxborough and Sandra Calabrese of Foxborough. Gampy to Victoria, Sadie, Elizabeth, Jamie, Stephen and Lucy. Brother of the late Thomas Calabrese.
Funeral arrangements are private and are under the care of the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home in Foxborough. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to Confikids, PO Box 72, Foxborough, MA 02035. View the online memorial for James Calabrese