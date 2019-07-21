|
100 years of age. Of Charlestown & Winchester, a Townie at heart, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Gloria (Cassettari) Castaldini. Devoted father of Lisa Truesdale & husband Fred, Peter Castaldini, James "Jay" Castaldini & wife Rita & Gina Beliveau & husband Mike. Proud Grandpa & Papa to Stacey, Michael, Eric & wife Mary, Kristen, P.J., Kerri & husband Aaron, Marita, Joanna, Michael, Richard, Christian James & his great-grandchildren Alexis, Kayce, Jillian, Vincent, Domenic, Angelo, D.J., Matthew & Landon. Beloved brother of the late Edith Troiano, Elena Carroll, Josephine Kilduff, Mary Langone, Catherine, Frances, Theresa, Leonard & Daniel Castaldini. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Jimmy's Funeral on Tuesday at 9 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church Charlestown at 10 AM. Burial at V.A. National Cemetery, Bourne is private. Visiting hours Monday 4 - 7 PM, in the funeral home. Late U.S. Army Vet. of WW II. Member of Old Charlestown Schoolboys Assoc. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Jimmy's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St. Charlestown, MA. 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in Boston Herald on July 21, 2019