James "Jimmie" Coaston
1932 - 2020
"Jimmie" Coaston, son of the late Henry Coaston and Ella (Jones) Coaston was born January 30, 1932 in Camden (Wilcox County), Alabama. He departed this life at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after a lengthy illness. His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife, Millie M. Coaston, his children: Debra Coaston of, Jamaica Plain, MA, Brenda Coaston-Lewis of Roslindale ,MA, Kelvin Coaston (Patricia) of Jamaica Plain, MA, Sharon Coaston of Jamaica Plain, MA, Keathea Coaston-Gilmore (Vincent) of Jamaica Plain, MA, Jennifer Coaston of Roxbury, MA, Jeffrey Coaston ( Myra) of Roxbury , MA; ten grandchildren: Porsha, Calvin Jr., James, Dominique, Kanisha, Robert Jr., Kaiseem, Khalik, Ava and Angus; great grandchildren: Joziah, Jermiah, Calvin III, and Amir Boston, MA, siblings; sisters- Laura Marks and Martha Coaston of Los Angeles, California, brother-Charles Coaston (Carolyn) of Ft. Washington, Maryland, sisters-in-law, ; Mamie Cotton of Jamaica Plain, MA ( Bobby), Laura Taylor of Montgomery, Alabama and host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

There will be a Viewing on Monday Nov 16, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00am followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 O'clock at United Baptist Church, 322 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.

Interment: Oak Lawn Cemetery, Roslindale, MA

Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
United Baptist Church
NOV
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
United Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Riley Funeral Home
171 Humboldt Ave (Roxbury)
Dorchester, MA 02121
(617) 427-5625
