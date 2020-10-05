James Colleran

James J. "Jimbo" originally from Columbia Point, Dorchester, more recently of West Roxbury passed away on April 19, 2020. Beloved son of the late Arthur and Margaret (Reardon) Colleran. Devoted brother of Robert, Myles, John, Lawrence, Donna, Joyce, and the late Peter, Paul, Timothy, and Theresa. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Due to the pandemic funeral services were temporarily delayed but have now been scheduled. A visitation will be held at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 2000 Centre St. West Roxbury on Saturday, October 10th from 2-5pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited, please follow all Covid-19 guidelines. Interment private.P.E. Murray - F.J. HigginsGeorge F. Doherty & SonsWest Roxbury 617 325 2000