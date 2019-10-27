|
|
of Boston, October 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Iola Jenkins of Roxbury. Loving father of Cedric Jenkins of Roxbury. Dear brother of Jimmy Thompson of Boston. He leaves extended family and friends. Funeral service Tuesday at 11AM at Davis Funeral Home 89 Walnut Ave, Roxbury. Visiting with the family at 10AM. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mattapan. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 27, 2019