Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
(617) 427-0828
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Davis Funeral Home
89 Walnut Avenue
Roxbury, MA 02119
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. Jenkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. Jenkins Notice
of Boston, October 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Iola Jenkins of Roxbury. Loving father of Cedric Jenkins of Roxbury. Dear brother of Jimmy Thompson of Boston. He leaves extended family and friends. Funeral service Tuesday at 11AM at Davis Funeral Home 89 Walnut Ave, Roxbury. Visiting with the family at 10AM. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Mattapan. To post a sympathy message please visit www.DavisofBoston.com



View the online memorial for James D., Jenkins
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Funeral Home
Download Now