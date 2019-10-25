Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:45 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Church
757 Hancock St
Quincy, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ritchie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. Ritchie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. Ritchie Notice
age 83, of Milton, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully, Sunday, October 20, 2019 in the company of his family. Beloved husband of Ann I. (McNally) of Milton for 52 years. Devoted father to Elisa O'Malley, Theresa Ritchie both of Quincy and Thomas Ritchie of Milton. Loving Grandfather of Brielle and Colm O'Malley and Declan, Maeve and Braeden Ritchie. Dear brother of the late Donald Ritchie. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral, Tuesday, October 29 at 9:45 AM from Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St. Quincy MA. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at St. Ann's Church, 757 Hancock St., Quincy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Monday 4 to 7 p.m. Interment National Cemetery, Bourne MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ., MA Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd. Waltham MA 02452.



View the online memorial for James D. Ritchie
Published in Boston Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keohane Funeral Home
Download Now