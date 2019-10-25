|
age 83, of Milton, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully, Sunday, October 20, 2019 in the company of his family. Beloved husband of Ann I. (McNally) of Milton for 52 years. Devoted father to Elisa O'Malley, Theresa Ritchie both of Quincy and Thomas Ritchie of Milton. Loving Grandfather of Brielle and Colm O'Malley and Declan, Maeve and Braeden Ritchie. Dear brother of the late Donald Ritchie. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral, Tuesday, October 29 at 9:45 AM from Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St. Quincy MA. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at St. Ann's Church, 757 Hancock St., Quincy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Monday 4 to 7 p.m. Interment National Cemetery, Bourne MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ., MA Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd. Waltham MA 02452.
Published in Boston Herald from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019